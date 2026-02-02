Chill out in style

After weeks of absolute frigid weather, West Michigan finally has an excuse to embrace the cold: Holland on Ice returns to Downtown Holland Friday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 7. Think of it as your ultimate winter playground—minus the frostbite.

This isn’t just your average ice festival. Over 10,000 pounds of ice are getting transformed by some of the nation’s best professional carvers into jaw-dropping sculptures. Watch them work live in GDK Park on Eighth Street between Central and River avenues Friday from 4–7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.–7 p.m., or just stroll downtown to admire the frozen masterpieces commissioned by more than 20 local businesses.

But the fun doesn’t stop at ice. Families can play frozen games, snap photos with interactive sculptures, and shop the Meltdown Sale, where nearly 25 shops and restaurants are clearing out winter inventory with sweet deals. Adults 21+ can sip a cocktail while wandering through Downtown Holland’s social district, featuring nearly 20 participating spots.

For the runners—or just the ambitious brunch-goers—the third annual Snowmelt 5K and Kids’ Mini Melt kicks off Saturday morning. Thanks to Downtown Holland’s snowmelt system, participants can dash through winter without worrying about slippery sidewalks. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., the Mini Melt for kids 7 and under begins at 9 a.m., both at the Eighth Street Market Place outside the Holland Civic Center. Registration is online at hollandrecreation.com.