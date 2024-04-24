Belknap’s ‘Breakaway’ unveils lineup

Twenty-one nationally recognized artists and four local acts will grace the stage over two nights of revelry, complemented by a Silent Disco showcasing local talent at this year’s Breakaway Festival.

The festival will take place at Belknap Park on August 16-17 and features performances by Marshmello, Slander, Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child (Playground Set), Alleycvt, Armnhmr, Bob Moses (Club Set), Bonnie X Clyde, Deeper Purpose, Forester (DJ Set), Ian Asher, Jessica Audiffred, Kai Wachi, Kasbo, Mojave Grey, Noizu, Pauline Herr, Smoakland, Sunday Scaries, Trivecta, and Zuezeu. As a tribute to Breakaway’s commitment to local talent, Michigan natives Dylan Delato, Lowke, Riink, and Simio have been invited to join the lineup.

In addition to the stellar music lineup, Breakaway will be hosted by Bobby Hendrickson, who is known for his social media presence as “@DJLoversClub.” The festival experience will be enhanced with a Silent Disco presented by Monaco, featuring local artists and brands (TBA), taking the immersive music experience to new heights. Look out for single day lineups, single day tickets, and more to be available in the coming months.

Since its inception in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016, the festival has expanded into multiple cities and evolved into a two-day, multi-stage event. With over 100,000 attendees in 2023, Breakaway has become a must-attend event for music lovers across the country, championing music, art, creativity, and diverse community celebration in hometowns nationwide. The 2024 festival marks Breakaway’s most expansive year yet, as the nation’s largest multi-city festival expands into three new markets. The season kicks off with the newest event, ‘Breakaway Tampa’ (April 26-27), followed by stops in Charlotte for ‘Another World’ (May 3-4), Ohio (May 31 – June 1), Kansas City (June 14-15), Minnesota (June 28-29), Michigan (August 16-17), Worcester for ‘Mass’ (September 6-7), Charlotte (September 27-28), Nashville (October 11-12), and concluding in the Bay Area (October 25-26).

Onsite partners will host activations, branded bars, and other engaging opportunities to enhance the immersive fan experience. Leave it all behind—and Breakaway. Find out how to purchase tickets and other info at this link.