ArtRat joins Third Thursdays

A gallery with art and live music is coming to Third Thursdays.

ArtRat Gallery will join Third Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, May 19, at 46 Division Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

The gallery will host music by semi-acoustic punk duo The Eastown Furies and a selection of artwork for visitors to enjoy.

New works by painter Nancy Tobin will be on display in an exhibit titled “Wake Up,” a colorful collection of spring-themed artworks exploring topics of change and evolution.

Tobin is a Grand Rapids native and has displayed works from New York City to California. Many of her works have been featured in private and museum collections. Tobin studied at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids and at the San Francisco Art Institute.

“We believe ‘Wake Up!’ will inspire and motivate,” said Matthew Rothenburg, ArtRat representative. “Grand Rapids is in bloom; we think visitors will draw energy from the art, and we hope they’ll apply it to effecting positive change.”

Art from Ukrainian-American artist Christina Saj also will be displayed at ArtRat. Saj draws from her cultural history and physical objects to create colorful works based on geometric design and symbolism.

Her most recent work includes “The Pandemic Collection,” a body of over 200 circular art pieces born out of Saj’s experiences of stress and grief during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The collection focuses on finding hope and faith in small moments.

Third Thursdays showcases Grand Rapids culture, from art galleries and boutiques to restaurants and museums, every third Thursday of the month throughout the summer. The event takes place downtown, inviting residents and tourists to engage with local institutions and businesses.