The original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy is playing on the big screen

Go on a journey to a galaxy far, far away with back-to-back screenings of the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

One of the original sci-fi classics of the 70’s and 80’s, “Star Wars” follows the journey of a rag-tag band of rebels as they battle against the totalitarian Galactic Empire and fight to bring balance to the force.

The story begins 19 years after the formation of the empire. Luke Skywalker, a farm boy on the desert planet of Tatooine, is thrust into the rebellion when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi master who has lived in seclusion for years. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the Rebel leader Princess Leia from the Empire’s clutches.

The films are being screened at Wealthy Theatre.

Tickets are available online.

Showtimes

“Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope”: 12 p.m.

“Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back”: 4 p.m.

“Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”: 8 p.m.

Photo via grcmc.org