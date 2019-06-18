Brewery producing street festival downtown

A local brewery is putting on a festival downtown this weekend.

Founders Fest will bring together local art, music and beer on June 22 from 3-11 p.m.

For the 12th-annual celebration, Founders will have a wide variety of its most popular beers on tap, including year-round beers like Solid Gold, All Day IPA, Rubaeus and Dirty Bastard, as well as limited and seasonal releases like Cerise, Green Zebra and more.

The live music lineup features performances by Gov’t Mule, Toots & the Maytals, Lady Ace Boogie and more.

Food vendors will also be present, including Pressed In Time Food Truck, What The Truck, Tacos El Cuñado, Pizza Party and The Plateful Spread.

As in previous years, Founders will host Artist Row, where attendees can browse and purchase pieces.

Founders Fest 2019 will take place at Founders’ Grand Rapids taproom, at 235 Grandville Ave. SW, rain or shine.

Tickets are available online. Attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid ID to enter.

