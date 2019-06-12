Summer Games racing to Opening Ceremony

The Summer Games across West Michigan are back.

Over 8,000 athletes will converge in the region to participate in the 2019 Meijer State Games of Michigan Summer Games.

The main window for competition will be June 20-23.

Registration is still open for many events.

The games will feature 48 sporting events: 5k, archery (3D and FITA), archery tag, badminton, baseball, basketball, BMX (freestyle and Olympic), bocce ball, bowling, boxing, cricket, cycling, disc golf, field hockey, figure skating, footgolf, golf, hockey, judo, lacrosse (girls), mountain biking, ninja warrior competition, paintball, pickleball, pinball, rowing, rugby, shooting sports, skateboarding, softball, soccer, swimming, tae kwon do, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water skiing, weightlifting, wrestling and more.

Some of the events will be held at East Kentwood High School, West Catholic High School, Cedar Chase Golf Club, Patterson Ice Arena and Grand Valley State University.

The opening ceremony will be on June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark. The event will feature the 1968 Olympic gold medalist in the high jump, Dick Fosbury, who will be the keynote speaker.

Photo via instagram.com