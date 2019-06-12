Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ is visiting Grand Rapids

Join Anastasia on her musical journey into 1920s Paris.

Adapted from the 1997 hit animated movie with the same name, “Anastasia” is making a stop in Grand Rapids along its national tour, shortly after leaving the Broadway stage.

Desperate to find clues of her forgotten past, Anastasia follows her heart from Russia to Paris. Pursued by “a ruthless Soviet officer” determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of “a dashing con man and a loveable ex-aristocrat,” the production says.

Together, they embark on an “epic adventure” to help her find “home, love and family.”

The musical is 2 hours and 25 minutes, including intermission.

The show’s age recommendation is seven or older.

Dates and times

June 25-27: 7:30 p.m.

June 28: 8 p.m.

June 29: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

June 30: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photo via broadwaygrandrapids.com