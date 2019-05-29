‘Newsies’ delivers to Grand Rapids

A Tony-winning musical is being performed in Grand Rapids.

Based on the newsboy strike of 1899 and the 1992 Disney movie, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s production of “Newsies” will be performed on various dates from May 31-June 23.

The story follows “a rag-tag band of teenage newsboys” who go on strike against newspaper publishers to “demand their rights,” the theater says.

The group is led by Jack Kelly, who rallies “underpaid newsboys across the city to stand up to the publishing titans.”

The production is “enjoyable for all ages.”

You can buy tickets online.

Dates and times

May 31

June 1-2, 5-9, 12-16, 19-23

Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

Photo via grct.org