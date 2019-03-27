Students facing off in opera competition

You can watch the final round of an opera singing competition in Grand Rapids.

A group of area opera students are singing for a top prize of $1,000 this weekend at the Collegiate Vocal Competition hosted by Opera Grand Rapids.

The final round is at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center, at 1320 Fulton St. E in Grand Rapids, and will include the students who have made it through closed initial stages of the competition.

Split into two divisions, a handful of division-one singers will perform at the event, parred down from 16 who were approved to enter. The winner of division two, chosen from seven singers during the closed portion of the competition, will perform at the final event.

A panel of judges that include internationally known opera singers will choose the first, second and third place winners.