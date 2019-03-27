International group IL Divo arrives in Grand Rapids

An international vocal quartet with a “crossover” sound will take center stage in Grand Rapids this weekend.

IL Divo — comprised of the Spaniard Carlos Marin, Swiss Urs Buhler, French Sebastien Izambard and American David Miller — will perform at DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The quartet will sing songs from their new album “Timeless,” along with other songs they’ve produced over 15 years.

Some of IL Divo’s hits include “Regresa a Mi” (Unbreak My Heart), “The Time of Our Lives” (The Official Song of the 2006 FIFA World Cup), “I Believe in You” (Je crois en toi), a duet with Celine Dion, and “Hola,” a version of the Adele song.

The show will also include dancers, acrobats and more.

Tickets can be purchased online.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo: Courtesy Il Divo