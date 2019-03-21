Step out for the ‘Comeback’ fashion show

A Grand Rapids neighborhood is coming together for a fashion show.

Organized by the South Division Ambassador Team, city of Grand Rapids Planning Department and Koko B. Wear House of Design, The South Division “Comeback” Fashion Show aims to bring recognition to the variety of small businesses on and around the South Division corridor.

The show will take place on March 30 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids.

The groups also hope to generate inspiration for the potential of the neighborhood business district.

The show will feature six of the area’s “most stylish” boutiques and clothing stores: Feline Boutique, Gentleman Fashion, Italian Connection Men’s Wear, Koko B. Wear House of Design, La Casa de la Cobija and SNEAKERJEANUS.

“South Division is home to a variety of retail stores that serve our diverse community but may be undiscovered to the larger Grand Rapids resident community,” said Courtney Magaluk, South Division senior project manager in the city’s planning department. “Our fashion show is an opportunity to highlight the history, present and the future potential of South Division in a fun and exciting way.”

The South Division “Comeback” Fashion Show is part of the South Division Corridor Plan study process, which will also be highlighted at the event.

The South Division Corridor Plan study area features roughly 75 retail-oriented businesses that employ a total of about 740 people. The South Division team hopes to cluster additional specialty retailers in the district to achieve a more cohesive shopping destination. Market study engagement also re-affirmed the neighborhood’s desire to foster local community-based businesses, including the growth of minority-owned businesses.

Tickets are available online.

