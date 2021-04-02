Your guide to a socially distanced spring

Spring fever is hitting hard — a year of quarantining hasn’t helped. So, we’ve compiled a fun list of socially distanced activities your kids can enjoy this month.

Swimming lessons

Goldfish Swim School is a learn-to-swim facility for kids ages 4 months to 12 years old. It offers a shiver-free pool heated to a comfortable 90 degrees to keep your little swimmer comfortable. The swim school has implemented safety measures like Plexiglass barriers and teachers are masked. For the parents, the observation area has spaced-out seating. Goldfish Swim School offers a safe place for children to learn how to swim and to have fun while doing it. You can sign up and book lessons at the company’s website.

Petting zoo

Spring Fling week, beginning Saturday and ending April 10, at the Critter Barn in Zeeland is an incredible time to visit and view the changing of the seasons at the farm. The new life of various animals impacts visitors, as some witness a live birth or see young animals attempt to stand for the first time. Bring your family to meet the spring babies, which include ducklings, chicks, bunnies, lambs, kids and calves. There also is an opportunity to bottle feed the newest members of the farm. Amenities include heated rooms for when the weather is chilly. Critter Barn is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Visit Lookout Park

The newly remodeled Lookout Park is a great spot to fly a kite, picnic and take in the breathtaking views of Grand Rapids. Lookout Park is at 801 Fairview Ave. NE.

Riding lessons

Highpointe Farm is a hidden gem that offers breathtaking views of wildlife and trails. Owner Jill Herweyer’s love and passion for animals are reflected in the care she takes in the stables. As a mother, Herweyer started to offer mommy and me classes knowing the importance of connecting with your children through animals. Highpointe Farm has one-time ride options, as well as season classes. Either way, your child will be introduced to the outdoors and learn how to take care of the horses.

Bowling

The recently renovated Spectrum Lanes offers hours of fun for the whole family. This is a great option for families who wish to social distance. Bowling is a fun way for families to come together for a friendly, competitive game and to bond in a large, spaced-out facility. Call to reserve your lane or visit Spectrum Lanes’ website.

Golf lessons

Egypt Valley Country Club offers golf lessons for children. Membership is not required. While the weather is warming up, bring your family to practice their swing. Golfing is a great way to get the whole family active and outside. Spring also is a beautiful time of year to hit the course as the flowers and trees are beginning to bloom.

