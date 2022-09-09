Traveling troubadour

‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ singer hits the stage in Grand Rapids.

For more than 60 years, Gordon Lightfoot has traversed the world, singing songs.

While Lightfoot is Canadian, the 83-year-old has written multiple tunes directly related to Michigan. He wrote the 1967 song “Black Day in July” about the Detroit riots. Then, in 1976, he wrote the epic ballad, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Perhaps the most famous shipwreck on the Great Lakes, the Edmund Fitzgerald freighter was forever immortalized in the singer-songwriter’s passionate lyrics.

Lightfoot’s lengthy career has resulted in 23 albums — two in the past two years — including 2021’s, “Beginnings.” Several of his albums have reached multiplatinum status.

Lightfoot was listed at No. 5 on the CBC’s list of 25 best Canadian songwriters ever and he was the subject of the 2019 documentary, “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.”

He is scheduled to play Sept. 19 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are available here.