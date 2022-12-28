Top baby names of 2022

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital has delivered 7,370 babies so far in 2022. Here are the top names for girls and for boys, accounting for variations in spelling, and how they stack up against other top names in the English-speaking world.

Top 10 names of girls born at Butterworth



Evelyn Olivia Charlotte Eleanor Sophia / Sofia Nora / Norah Madalyn / Madelyn / Madilyn / Madilynn Amelia Emma Violet / Violett

Top 10 names of boys born at Butterworth



Oliver Theodore Noah Henry / Henri

Benjamin Miles / Myles

Hudson

William

Jackson

Liam

Here’s how they stack up to the top names on the national list according to babycenter.com:

Top 10 girls names in the US in 2022



Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Ava

Sophia

Isabella

Luna

Mia

Charlotte

Evelyn



Top Boys names in the US in 2022



Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

Mateo

Lucas

Levi

Asher

James

Leo

Other English-speaking countries’ top baby names varied a bit, according to babycenter.com. Our Canadian neighbors to the north chose these top names:

Top girls names in Canada in 2022

Olivia Sophia

Amelia

Emma

Ava

Charlotte

Lily

Hannah

Nora

Isabella

Top boys names in Canada in 2022

Noah

Liam

Jackson

Oliver

Leo

Lucas

Luca

Jack

James Benjamin



And in the United Kingdom, according to the LBC.co.uk, the most popular names were

10 most popular girls names in the UK

Sophia Lily Olivia Isla Ava Amelia Freya Aria Maya Ivy

10 most popular boys names in the UK

Muhammad Noah Theo Leo Oliver Jack George Luca Ethan Freddie

And in Australia, the top baby names according to Mum’s Grapevine, a website for new moms, the most popular names were:

Top 10 girls names in Australia



1. Isla

2. Charlotte

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Mia

7. Grace

8. Willow

9. Matilda

10. Ella

Top 10 boys names in Australia