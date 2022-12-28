Top baby names of 2022

By
-
85
Photo by iStock

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital has delivered 7,370 babies so far in 2022. Here are the top names for girls and for boys, accounting for variations in spelling, and how they stack up against other top names in the English-speaking world. 

Top 10 names of girls born at Butterworth

  1. Evelyn
  2. Olivia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Eleanor
  5. Sophia / Sofia
  6. Nora / Norah
  7. Madalyn / Madelyn / Madilyn / Madilynn
  8. Amelia
  9. Emma
  10. Violet / Violett

Top 10 names of boys born at Butterworth

  1. Oliver
  2. Theodore
  3. Noah
  4. Henry / Henri
  5. Benjamin
  6. Miles / Myles
  7. Hudson
  8. William
  9. Jackson
  10. Liam

Here’s how they stack up to the top names on the national list according to babycenter.com:

Top 10 girls names in the US in 2022

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Amelia
  4. Ava
  5. Sophia
  6. Isabella
  7. Luna
  8. Mia
  9. Charlotte
  10. Evelyn

Top Boys names in the US in 2022

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. Mateo
  6. Lucas
  7. Levi
  8. Asher
  9. James
  10. Leo

Other English-speaking countries’ top baby names varied a bit, according to babycenter.com. Our Canadian neighbors to the north chose these top names:

Top girls names in Canada in 2022

  1. Olivia
  2. Sophia
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Ava
  6. Charlotte
  7. Lily
  8. Hannah
  9. Nora
  10. Isabella

Top boys names in Canada in 2022

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Jackson
  4. Oliver
  5. Leo
  6. Lucas
  7. Luca
  8. Jack
  9. James
  10. Benjamin


And in the United Kingdom, according to the LBC.co.uk, the most popular names were

10 most popular girls names in the UK

  1. Sophia
  2. Lily
  3. Olivia
  4. Isla
  5. Ava
  6. Amelia
  7. Freya
  8. Aria
  9. Maya
  10. Ivy

10 most popular boys names in the UK

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah
  3. Theo
  4. Leo
  5. Oliver
  6. Jack
  7. George
  8. Luca
  9. Ethan
  10. Freddie

And in Australia, the top baby names according to Mum’s Grapevine, a website for new moms, the most popular names were:

Top 10 girls names in Australia

1. Isla
2. Charlotte
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Mia
7. Grace
8. Willow
9. Matilda
10. Ella

Top 10 boys names in Australia

  1. Oliver
  2. Noah
  3. Jack
  4. Henry
  5. William
  6. Leo
  7. Charlie
  8. Theodore
  9. Lucas
  10. Thomas

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR