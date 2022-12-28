Top baby names of 2022

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital has delivered 7,370 babies so far in 2022. Here are the top names for girls and for boys, accounting for variations in spelling, and how they stack up against other top names in the English-speaking world.
Top 10 names of girls born at Butterworth
- Evelyn
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Eleanor
- Sophia / Sofia
- Nora / Norah
- Madalyn / Madelyn / Madilyn / Madilynn
- Amelia
- Emma
- Violet / Violett
Top 10 names of boys born at Butterworth
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Noah
- Henry / Henri
- Benjamin
- Miles / Myles
- Hudson
- William
- Jackson
- Liam
Here’s how they stack up to the top names on the national list according to babycenter.com:
Top 10 girls names in the US in 2022
-
Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Luna
- Mia
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
Top Boys names in the US in 2022
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Mateo
- Lucas
- Levi
- Asher
- James
- Leo
Other English-speaking countries’ top baby names varied a bit, according to babycenter.com. Our Canadian neighbors to the north chose these top names:
Top girls names in Canada in 2022
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Lily
- Hannah
- Nora
- Isabella
Top boys names in Canada in 2022
- Noah
- Liam
- Jackson
- Oliver
- Leo
- Lucas
- Luca
- Jack
- James
- Benjamin
And in the United Kingdom, according to the LBC.co.uk, the most popular names were
10 most popular girls names in the UK
- Sophia
- Lily
- Olivia
- Isla
- Ava
- Amelia
- Freya
- Aria
- Maya
- Ivy
10 most popular boys names in the UK
- Muhammad
- Noah
- Theo
- Leo
- Oliver
- Jack
- George
- Luca
- Ethan
- Freddie
And in Australia, the top baby names according to Mum’s Grapevine, a website for new moms, the most popular names were:
Top 10 girls names in Australia
1. Isla
2. Charlotte
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Mia
7. Grace
8. Willow
9. Matilda
10. Ella
Top 10 boys names in Australia
- Oliver
- Noah
- Jack
- Henry
- William
- Leo
- Charlie
- Theodore
- Lucas
- Thomas
