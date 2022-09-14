TOOTSIE takes the spotlight

Broadway Grand Rapids is bringing TOOTSIE to the stage for its season opener October 11-16. The Tony-Award winning musical known for its witty punchlines tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a disgruntled actor known for being difficult who is down on his luck until he lands the role of a lifetime. (Spoiler alert: he does this by disguising himself as a woman.)

Based on the hit movie starring Dustin Hoffman, the David Yazbek and Robert Horn musical adaptation revamps some of the film’s dated gender politics without entirely rewriting the original film’s plot. The movie, written by Don McGuire, Larry Gelbart and Murray Schisgal, takes place on the set of a soap opera while the updated stage version of TOOTSIE centers around a Broadway show.

According to the rave reviews from critics, the integrity of the story and the comedic aspects, though reworked, aren’t any less funny than the 1982 movie.

Rolling Stone calls it Call it “musical comedy heaven” and according to the Hollywood Reporter, TOOTSIE is “the most uproarious new musical in years!”

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan and TOOTSIE fits the bill.

Catch TOOTSIE at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, Oct. 11-16. Tickets will be available online here, or the Broadway Grand Rapids box office, 122 Lyon St NW. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.