Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

The Eastern & Alger Popup Market

Local artisans and vendors will line Alger Heights Business District with unique home décor, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, all-natural personal-care items, vintage finds, made-in-Michigan gifts and more!

Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Eastern Avenue, 1/2 mile north of 28th St. in Grand Rapids.

Proceeds from our market go to enhancements in the Alger Heights Business District.

See a band at the Intersection

Every concert ticket sold online from Oct. 1 through the end of the year will raise $.10 for Michigan Music Alliance and ticket buyers will have the option to “round up” their final sale with larger donations. Michigan Music Alliance is an organization dedicated to providing Michigan musicians with free music business education and community building experiences that create connections and collaboration opportunities.

The venue has two stages. Purchase tickets here.

The bands performing tonight and throughout the weekend are:

Thursday, Oct. 6

Carnifex – Dead In My Arms 15-Year Anniversary Tour with support from Spite, Oceano, Left to Suffer, and Crown Magnetar.

All Ages | Doors: 5:30 p.m. / Show: 6 p.m.

$25 tickets in advance / $30 Day of show William Clark Green – The ‘All You Got’ Tour with Josh Weathers and Brenden Monroe

All Ages | Doors: 6:30 p.m. / Show: 8 p.m.

$15 tickets in advance / $18 Day of show

Friday, Oct. 7

Kai Wachi – Skins Tour with support from Hairitage, AceMyth, and Onyx

17+ | Doors: 8 p.m. / Show: 9 p.m.

$20 tickets in advance / $25 Day of show Bombargo– Good Time Guarantee Tour

All Ages | Doors: 7 p.m. / Show: 8 p.m.

$17 tickets in advance / $20 Day of show

Saturday, Oct. 8

Kaivon: Awakening Album Tour with local support from Lowke, Transcendence and Scrawny

17+ | Doors: 8pm // Show: 9 p.m.

First 50 tickets $15 / $18-20 tickets in advance / $25 Day of show The North 41 with support from August and Tell Yo Mama

All Ages | Doors: 7 p.m. / Show: 8 p.m.

$12 tickets in advance / $15 Day of show

Sunday, Oct. 9

Sodown – Worlds Beyond Tour with Jaenga, Bass Physics, Floppy Drive

17+ | Doors: 8 p.m. / Show: 9 p.m.

$20 tickets in advance / $25 Day of show Kendall Marvel with support from Myron Elkins (solo)

All Ages | Doors: 6:30 p.m. / Show: 8 p.m.

$15 ADV / $18 DOS

Celebrate the opening new community Futsal Courts

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon the Community Futsal Courts (Las Canchas, in Spanish), located at 250 Seward Ave. NW, are opening with an afternoon celebration full of fun and activities, food trucks and giveaways.

Futsal is like soccer, played with five players on each team competing on a court much smaller than a soccer field.

“Las Canchas” are three futsal courts that are free and open to the public. For the opening event, Soccer Rebellion soccer club will be hosting an all-ages co-ed tournament and bringing a teqball table (think soccer meets ping-pong).

Ada Village Fall Festival

The Village of Ada will hold its annual Fall Festival, 4940 Cascade Rd SE, begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with lots of activities for kids and adults alike.

For the younger crowd there will be pumpkin painting, bonfires in the park, a fire truck, s’more kits, native animal displays, face painting and a reading activity for kids at the Ada Historical Society, 4 – 5:30 p.m. One of the first 50 in will receive a goodie bag.

Union Bank is offering a ceramic piggy bank to festival goers, kids can create a bookmark at Plumfield Books, and Ada Village Pharmacy is offering free puppy cuddles.

A DJ will be playing tunes in the park, and there will be live music by Ada Conservatory of Music.

There will also be live music at Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. along with some new fall beer and brats and other dishes available at MudPenny, Garage Bar Ada, and Ada Fresh Market. For more information visit the event Facebook page.