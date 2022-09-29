Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

Pianist in concert

This Sunday, Oct. 2, the Grand Rapids Symphony will present the first of two performers in a new concert series, The Pianists, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

The Pianists Series highlights young and established pianists, alike. Natasha Paremski takes the stage this Sunday, led by Marcelo Lehninger of the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Click here for program and ticket information.

Illumizoo event at John Ball Zoo

A family-friendly interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo, opens Sept. 30th to the public. The illuminated mile-long adventure is back for another year at the John Ball Zoo. Animals will not be out for guest viewing during this event, but vibrant lights and sounds will accent the fall weather while guests learn about animals and organisms that light up the night, with a focus on bioluminescent species.

The path is ADA accessible and takes about an hour to complete. Purchase tickets here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour, Saturday, Oct. 1

Grand Rapids has some eerie history. What better way to kick off Halloween month than a walking tour of Grand Rapids that highlights some strange and peculiar stories?

Tales of the paranormal, past and present, will be presented in a memorable and entertaining fashion that highlights Grand Rapids history on this two-mile trek. Find out more at this unique walking tour taking place at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The tour lasts an hour to an hour and a half, with group sizes ranging from four to 20, is wheelchair accessible and well-behaved-pet friendly. Let organizers know in advance of any mobility issues or if you plan to bring a pet. Purchase tickets here.

Participatory budgeting party

Participatory Budgeting is a democratic process that gives the people the power over that money.

ArtRat Gallery will host the city’s first participatory budgeting voting event, giving citizens direct control over the way money is spent on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon-6 p.m.

Grand Rapids has access to $2 million dollars in public funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Members of the public are invited to stop by ArtRat Gallery in downtown Grand Rapids – 46 Division Ave. S. – to vote to decide where these dollars will go.