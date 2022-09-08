Things to do in GR this weekend

Celebrate the founding of Founders

Founders Taproom, 235 Cesar E. Chavez Ave., SW, will celebrate its quarter-century anniversary this Saturday, Sept. 10., 2-11 p.m.

The free, all-ages event features an artist market until 6 p.m. and a live performance by FBC All Stars, 7-11 p.m.

Beer on tap will include all the regular favorites, plus the latest from the brewery’s masterminds: Maple Syrup Barrel-Aged Frangelic Stout. Culinary offerings which utilize flavors from some of Founders famous brews, like Mas Agave Chicken Skewers and a Dirty Bastard Brat– just two of many food specials that will be available during the all day celebration of the founding of one of Grand Rapids’ iconic downtown institutions.

Eastown’s 49th annual street fair

The 49th Annual Eastown Streetfair, a free community event with food trucks, live music, a beer tent and a multitude of vendor booths and tents featuring artisan crafts will take over the cobblestone on Wealthy Street near the intersection of Lake Drive.

The event opens at 9 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m. for one day only, with a beer tent for those age 21 and over open until 10 p.m.

John Ball Zoo’s Wizarding Weekend

John Ball Zoo, 1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, is inviting wizards, witches, and muggles alike to two back-to-back “Wizarding Weekends” where they can walk down nocturnal alleys and explore a forbidden forest.

The Zoo will be decorated in a Harry Potter theme and guests are encouraged to play along by dressing as their favorite characters from the popular J.K. Rowling novels and films.

Zoo staff will share their own brand of wizardry, giving lessons in caring for fantastical beasts.

The magical event kicks off Sept. 10 – 11 and again Sept. 17 – 18. Hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets online prior to arrival.

September 11 Day of Remembrance

The Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America will lead the West Michigan community in a day-long salute at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, 303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, to pay respect to all those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The event begins at sunrise (7:18 a.m.) on Sunday, Sept. 11. Color guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments will start the day with a flag ceremony outside of the museum. A program featuring speakers, Michigan Representative Rachel Hood and Grand Rapids Police Chief Erick Winstrom, takes place at 2 p.m. and the Salvation Army Band will perform at 6 p.m. A final salute will take place at 7:59 p.m. with the closing of the event at sundown (8 p.m).