Things to do in GR this weekend

Comic Con, all weekend

Annual event, Grand Rapids Comic-Con, takes place all weekend, November 11-13, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The 2022 guest list includes celebrities from Grey, Scooby Doo, Avatar: The Last Airbender, DC Super Hero Girls, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Sonic The Hedgehog 1-2, Pokemon, Sheep and Wolves, GTA V, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Star Trek (2009), Star Wars: ESB and many, many more. For more information and tickets visit, www.grcomiccon.com/tickets

Come From Away, all weekend

This musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the aftermath of 9-11.

“An ensemble cast that hasn’t a loose nut, but plenty of nutty humor sure to please,” writes Grand Rapids’ own Margaretha Heidel(a “boomerang” resident from New York City) who weaves her own 9-11 experience into the review: “When I got off the bus I smelled the fire all the way from downtown – six miles away. The world would never be the same. All of that came back to me in an instant as I watched the beginning of ‘Come From Away.’”

Shows are nightly; Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13 (and two weekend matinees) at Devos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW, in Grand Rapids. For show times and tickets, click here.

Kevin Nealon, Friday, Nov. 11, 9:30 p.m.

A stand-up comedian best known for his nine-year stint on NBC’s Saturday Night Live will perform at Grand Rapids Comedy Club, located at 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE, in Grand Rapids. Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, comedian and author, Kevin Nealon received further acclaim for his role in the Showtime series, “Weeds.” Nealon most recently starred in the CBS TV comedy series, “Man With A Plan,” and produces/hosts the digital series, “Hiking with Kevin” when he’s not touring the globe doing stand-up comedy. Click here for tickets.

Saturday, November 12, 3 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Symphony concert, “La Sinfonía Navideña,” will be performed at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 2500 Division Ave S, in Grand Rapids.The free, festive holiday concert will be presented in Spanish and English. Those who wish to attend should sign up using this link.

In addition to Saturday’s concert, the Grand Rapids Symphony is performing 4 other holiday programs this year: Home for the Holidays, The Polar Express™ in Concert (3 performances), University of Michigan Health-West HOLIDAY POPS (4 performances) and Sandi Patty–Christmas Blessings

