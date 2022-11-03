Things to do in GR this weekend

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

See a film that rocks

…the boat a little with the powers that be in the world of archaeology.

Grand Rapids based documentary filmmaker, Chris Penney, is premiering his latest film at Phoenix Theaters Woodland Mall, 3195 28th Street SE.

“Archaeological Paradox: Artifacts From Ancient Undocumented Cultures” makes a compelling case to validate the authenticity of artifacts, recognized by collectors world-wide, but which are vehemently rejected by North American archaeologists.

For online tickets, click here. Show starts at 7 p.m. After-party at On The Border following the film.

SATURDAY, Nov. 5

“Remember, remember, the 5th of November,

Gunpowder, treason and plot.

I see no reason

Why gunpowder treason

Should ever be forgot.”

While we are on the subject of films, if going out to the theater doesn’t suit you, but you love a good flick (and a bit of a mind____), I suggest staying in and watching “V for Vendetta,” based on a 1997 graphic novel of the same name and a screenplay by the prophetic Wachowski brothers-turned-sisters (of Matrix fame).

The 2005 film follows young BBC employee Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) through the dystopian streets of London where authoritarian leaders, curfews and surveillance cameras became the norm after a viral outbreak. Evey is saved from a band of malevolent curfew enforcers by V, a man in a Guy Fawkes mask, who was turned into a supersoldier of sorts through vaccine trials. V, beautifully voiced by Hugo Weaving (he’s in a mask the entire film), holds her captive for her own good as Evey comes down with a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome.

A film that seemed a little “out there” 17 years ago, “V for Vendetta” now has the appearance of having been penned by clairvoyants.

Stream it here.

Celebrate 10 years of Pizza, Baseball & Beer

The Mitten Brewing Co., a vintage baseball-themed microbrewery that pairs handcrafted beers with gourmet pizzas, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a party.

Featuring a can release of Imperial Peanuts and Crackerjack (it’s really good if you like that sort of thing. Fans of Nutter Your Business will likely like this one, too).

The Mitten is advertising a tee-ball inflatable from The West Michigan Whitecaps and live music from Hazy Past, a Vintage Rock band that journeys into songs you know and love from the hazy past.

Mitten Brewing Co. is located at 527 Leonard St NW, in Grand Rapids. The party starts at 11:30 a.m.

Calling all musicians

ArtRat Gallery,46 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, is holding a Musicians’ Co-op on Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-8:30 p.m. ArtRat boasts a photo-ready gallery with a backline; a small drum kit and even a house band if you’d like some support. You bring your voice, talent, vision and your own drumsticks.

People who attend get a special bonus: a voucher for a free appetizer with purchase at Rockwell Republic.

ArtRat is located just 350 feet from the Weston-Commerce Parking Ramp at 18 Weston St. SW — 750-space garage is open 24/7 that’s just a minute’s walk away.

Cost is $4 for two hours, $15 to park all day, and $10 to park all night.

Sign in for musicians is officially at 5 p.m., but gallery owner, Matthew Rothenberg says to “roll up anytime.”

Fa la la la la…

Yes, it’s time already to shop at holiday markets again

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Holiday Gift Show marks the beginning of the season and promises something for everyone on your list. Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m – 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, Nov. 6

Experience a Major Set Back

Daylight savings ends in the wee hours of Sunday, Nov. 6. Turn clocks back Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Fulton Street Market Holiday Market

The second annual holiday market at the Fulton Street Market, 1145 Fulton St E, takes place, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

More than 100 makers will line the covered market space with high-quality products. Vendors include Smoke n Ash, Patty Matters, Voyage Bowls, Stud Muffins Cupcakes and more. Rae and Mae will perform. Cost is $3. Kids are free!

A portion of all door fees will support The Other Way Ministries. Attendees are asked to bring goods for their food pantry.

Atomic Tiki Bazaar

Atomic Tiki Bazaar, noon- 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 is a low brow (their words, not mine) tiki art event held at Max’s South Seas Hideaway located at 58 Ionia Ave SW, in Grand Rapids.

This one-day art market will feature tiki artists from all over the states.