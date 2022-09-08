The B.O.B. reopens at 4 p.m. today 

It’s big, it’s old and it’s back in business starting today. The B.O.B., which closed its doors suddenly last December, will officially reopen them at 4 p.m.

The 70,000-square-foot go-to venue for live music, dining, dancing and the oldest microbrewery in the city – all under one roof – will once again aim to please patrons with a variety of offerings.

Rich Burkholder will perform live music tonight outside in B.O.B.’s new beer garden, 7 p.m. – midnight. In the event of inclement weather, this performance will be moved to the building’s first floor live music venue, H.O.M.E., where DJ Ryan Henry will be spinning discs from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Dr. Grins, the comedy club that has routinely featured nationally acclaimed comedians, welcomes Pete Lee, who boasts being the first comedian to get a standing ovation on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Lee takes the stage at 8 p.m. tonight.

One big change to note for those who like to get their groove on after hours, is that the nightclub, EVE, at the top of the building, is no longer in operation. The space is now allocated to special events and private dining.

The cost to get in the B.O.B. is $5 per person after 9 p.m. (21 and over only after 9 p.m.)

The B.O.B. closes at 1 a.m. There will be no admittance after 12:30 a.m.