Smith’s illustrious career began at The Clarion-Ledger and the Indianapolis Star, where he covered the Indiana Pacers. He later became a cherished beat reporter for the Atlanta Hawks before joining the NBA as a multimedia reporter and on-screen analyst. Over two decades, Smith’s voice resonated through NBA.com’s “Hang Time” podcast, and television show, earning him widespread admiration.

The City of Grand Rapids recently celebrated the legacy of Sekou Smith, a beloved sports journalist and native son, with the installation of a commemorative street sign. A “Sekou Smith Way” sign installed in May of 2024 now stands at the corner of Lake Drive SE and Auburn Avenue SE in his honor.

Beyond his professional achievements, Smith was deeply committed to mentorship and community service. He supported youth through organizations such as the National Association of Black Journalists, Athletes for Computer Science, and the Mercantile Bank leadership camps in Grand Rapids. In recognition of his contributions, Grand Rapids Community College awarded him its Distinguished Alumnus award.

The Grand Rapids City Commission approved the commemorative designation following a request from Smith’s family. The new sign honors Smith’s remarkable career in the wake of his untimely passing in January 2021. The ceremony was attended by Smith’s family, including his sister Misti Stanton, and various dignitaries, and featured remarks celebrating Smith’s life and contributions.

Smith was more than just a journalist; he was a mentor and a beacon of inspiration. The installation of Sekou Smith Way ensures that Smith’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations. As the community commemorates his life and work, the new street sign stands as a lasting tribute to a man who made a profound impact both locally and nationally.