Say Cheese GR’s satisfying charcuterie videos are building a following

Say Cheese GR 1 of 3

Meet Chesley Thorn, owner/creator of Say Cheese GR. Thorn launched her business on a whim in the middle of the pandemic after being furloughed from her corporate sales job, and it quickly grew into one of the top recommended charcuterie businesses in Grand Rapids.

Creating cheese boards started as a hobby for Thorn and is now her full-time gig while staying home with her 3-year-old daughter. After launching her business idea on Instagram on April 18, 2020, word traveled quickly. Just two short months later, business was booming, and Thorn decided to take a leap and chose not to return to corporate America.

Every order is customizable and unique. While creating beautiful, aesthetically pleasing cheese boards is the bread and butter for Say Cheese GR, Thorn also teaches workshops virtually and in person (private workshops and public workshops), where she shares tips and tricks, and demonstrates how to create an epic cheese board.

“What’s my favorite part about being a small business owner? Food brings people together. It’s so special seeing my creations in the middle of my customer’s table during a holiday or special event. I’ve been a part of weddings, Christmas morning and so many other special events/occasions. It’s truly an honor, I love what I do,” Thorn said.

While building Say Cheese GR, Thorn focuses on supporting other small businesses and women-owned businesses in Grand Rapids. Her most recent accomplishments include becoming an official vendor for Spectrum Health and partnering with Bridge Street Market.

Say Cheese GR boards have often been described as edible art. Give Thorn your vision and she’ll bring it to the table (literally).

Say Cheese GR offers pickup and delivery options. Top This, at 6333 Kalamazoo Ave. Suite 800, is the processing and pickup location for Say Cheese GR. Orders can be placed via email at contactsaycheesegr@gmail.com. Say Cheese GR can be found on Instagram and Facebook.