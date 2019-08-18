RV rentals heat up in Grand Rapids

RV rentals are up in Grand Rapids, according to a rental site.

RVshare, a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, said June rentals in Grand Rapids were up 201% from last year. The company did not release more specific numbers.

There are more than 500 RVs available to rent in the Grand Rapids area, with more 100,000 vehicles available nationwide.

The site’s top market this year was Spokane, Washington.

The company said it hit 1 million days booked through the platform nationwide in June, which is the same month Grand Rapids landed No. 2 on the list of national bookings.

Top 5 booked markets in June

1. Spokane, Washington

2. Grand Rapids

3. Boise, Idaho

4. Denver

5. Tacoma, Washington

