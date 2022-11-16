Ringing in the season of giving

It’s that time of year again: Salvation Army bell ringers are now positioned outside of or in the vestibules of our favorite grocery stores.

On Friday, November 11, SpartanNash kicked off its Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Grand Rapids with an event at the Knapps Corner D&W Fresh Market, where Salvation Army representatives and SpartanNash associates gathered for the first bell ring of the 2022 season.

“Here in Kent County, The Salvation Army has been blessed to have SpartanNash as a corporate partner at Christmas for more than two decades” said Major Tim Meyer, The Salvation Army’s Grand Valley Area Commander.

He said funds raised at its grocery stores help to provide year-round funding to all of the Salvation Army programs, including helping to prevent hunger and homelessness.

Last year the grocery chain’s shoppers donated more than $513,000 in support of the Red Kettle Campaign. The company’s partnership with the Salvation Army has spanned more than 20 years.