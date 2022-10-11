Puppy Luv artist to play Pyramid Scheme

Rising star Chloe Moriondo will perform at Pyramid Scheme Thursday, Oct. 13 – one of many stops on her five-week tour.

Moriondo was included in Billboard’s prestigious “21 Under 21” list and has received some stellar praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, V Magazine, UPROXX, Alternative Press, Nylon, Teen Vogue and more.

Last month, Moriondo announced her new album, SUCKERPUNCH, which debuted Oct. 7. Working with producers and co-writers Oscar Scheller, David Pramik and Teddy Geiger, the album heralds a new era for the artist known for her indie-pop/punk album, “Blood Bunny,” which was released in 2021.

Following Blood Bunny’s release, Moriondo made her television debut performing “Bodybag” on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! She appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

In April of this year, Chloe took a turn for the lighter side when she shared a collection of canine-themed songs on an EP called Puppy Luv. The five-track collection featured a single called “Sammy,” accompanied by an official music video starring Moriondo’s dog of the same name. The new tune earned reviews describing the track as wholesome, adorable and heartwarming.