Not your mother’s potato salad

If you’re one of the many people out there who have tried to like potato salad, but it never quite hit the spot, this grilled potato salad recipe just might be the one.

It was shared with us by Fustinis, purveyors of artisan oil and vinegar from Traverse City. If you haven’t heard there’s a Holland store, too. Using flavored vinegars and oils are a good way to zip up any of your old standards. Here, it’s the lemon balsamic, as well as the crispy potatoes, grilled in – you guessed it – olive oil, that puts an interesting and unique spin on the summer standard.

You’ll need to start by gathering these ingredients:

2 pounds of baby red potatoes

Kosher salt

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 Tablespoons Fustini’s Sicilian Lemon balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh chives, thinly sliced

1 Tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons Fustini’s Tuscan herb olive oil, divided

black pepper

1 cucumber, seeds removed, thinly sliced in quarters

1/3 cup sweet onion, thinly sliced

Step 1

Bring the potatoes, 1/4 cup of salt and water to cover to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until tender when pierced with a fork (about 15 minutes). Drain and cool for 5 minutes. Cut potatoes in quarters.

Step 2

Preheat grill to medium (about 400°F). In a large bowl, toss potatoes with 2 Tablespoons olive oil and a few grinds of pepper. Grill potatoes – cut side down and covered with grill lid – until lightly charred (about 8 minutes). Turn to the other cut side and grill, covered with grill lid (2 more minutes). Transfer to a bowl and cool 5 minutes.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, garlic, oregano, chives and parsley. Gradually whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 4

In a serving bowl, toss together the cucumber, sweet onion, potatoes and 1 cup of the dressing. Serve with remaining dressing on the side.

