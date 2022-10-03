Moxie Strings to perform at Meijer Gardens farm

West Michigan’s own Moxie Strings will perform in the barn at Meijer Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the final act in the “Tuesdays at the Farm” local musician series.

Celebrating their newest album “Live & Plugged In,” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Charts, the Moxie Strings are gearing up to delight Grand Rapids audiences once again.

The unique duo from Muskegon, Diana Ladio and Alison Lynn, have performed everywhere from Alaska to Ireland, serving up a fun, high-energy musical experience.

Alison plays a newly-invented electric cello while Diana performs on a 5-string violin. Their musical offerings consist of arrangements of melodies derived from a variety of cultures and traditions blending eras and genres, from classical to rock.

Guests are invited to eat, drink and dance in the crisp autumn air. A pop-up cafe will serve fresh local fare along with West Michigan beer and adult cocktails while guests enjoy live local music in the barn.

The barn at Meijer Gardens is located adjacent to the farmhouse, a three-quarter-scale model of Lena Rader Meijer’s childhood home. Guests are encouraged to check out the Woodland Shade Garden this autumn as it is currently transformed into a Glow Garden, illuminated with lights and carved pumpkin displays by Grand Rapids artist Alynn Guerra.

The fee for the Moxie String concert in the barn is included with the price of admission to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. The musicians will perform 5-8:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather the performance will be moved indoors. The decision will be made on Tuesday afternoon and published via Facebook and Instagram (@MeijerGardens).