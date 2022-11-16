Mel Trotter’s Turkey Drop today

Mel Trotter Ministries, WOOD Radio and Celebration! Cinemas have come together for an annual Thanksgiving charity “Turkey Drop” to help more families have a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.
The event aims to collect frozen turkeys for “neighbors in need” from community members.
Last year, Mel Trotter took in a record 6,232 frozen turkeys and is hoping to break that record in 2022. Here’s how you can help:
Visit one of two Grand Rapids area Celebration! Cinema locations on November 16, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m to donate a frozen turkey:
- Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Dr. NE Suite 600
- Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Dr.
People wishing to donate may also do so at Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave SW, in downtown Grand Rapids.
