Mel Trotter’s Turkey Drop today

Mel Trotter Ministries, WOOD Radio and Celebration! Cinemas have come together for an annual Thanksgiving charity “Turkey Drop” to help more families have a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

The event aims to collect frozen turkeys for “neighbors in need” from community members.

Last year, Mel Trotter took in a record 6,232 frozen turkeys and is hoping to break that record in 2022. Here’s how you can help:

Visit one of two Grand Rapids area Celebration! Cinema locations on November 16, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m to donate a frozen turkey:

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Dr. NE Suite 600

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Dr.

People wishing to donate may also do so at Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave SW, in downtown Grand Rapids.