KDL short story contest accepting submissions

Kent District Libraries has announced its annual “Write Michigan” short story contest, an opportunity for writers of all ages to get published and win money.

Kent District Library, Schuler Books, Traverse Area District Library and Canton Public Library are partnering in the all-ages competition, now in its eleventh year. The contest drew close to 1,200 entries last year and includes separate categories for youth, teens and adults.

“So many writers have the goal of getting their story published, and Write Michigan gives them that opportunity,” said Katie Zuidema, Marketing Communications Specialist at KDL. “Not only do writers have the chance to win $500, but their story could also be available to the masses in a bookstore and on library shelves across the state.”

Writers can submit entries in English or Spanish. The story must be no more than 3,000 words in length. Writers will compete for four cash prizes in three categories: Judges’ Choice ($500), Spanish Language ($500), Readers’ Choice ($250) and Judges’ Choice Runner-up ($250).

Winning stories will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press and their authors will be honored at an awards ceremony in April.

The top ten stories in each category will be reviewed by a panel of judges which includes published authors, editors, professors and literary agents. A public vote will determine the winners of Readers’ Choice. Sign up to be a volunteer story reviewer at writemichigan.org/volunteer.

The competition is open to Michigan residents only with a $10 entry fee for writers ages 18 and over. Youth submissions are free. All entries must be submitted online at writemichigan.org through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

People who wish to enter the competition are encouraged to join a community of writers online through Facebook (facebook.com/WriteMichigan) and Instagram (@write.michigan).