Important dates and links for voters

Some deadlines regarding the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8 are fast approaching. People who wish to register to vote by mail must have their application postmarked or delivered no later than 15 days before Election Day.

Anyone with a Michigan Driver’s license can use this link to register to vote online and – for people who have recently moved – to update a Michigan address.

If not registering by mail or online, eligible citizens can register in person at their city or township clerk’s office with proof of residency starting 14 days before an election and up through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Michigan residents can find out if they are registered to vote, and in which precinct and ward at this link.

This link will help you find out information about where to find your clerk, polling place, and sample ballots. Sample ballots are different according to geographical location so be sure to locate your polling place before viewing a sample ballot.

For a list of Grand Rapids drop boxes for absentee ballots, click here. This link also provides addresses for election day polling locations by ward and precinct.

To be eligible to register to vote in Grand Rapids, a person must be a resident of Michigan and the City of Grand Rapids at least 30 days before election day, must be a US citizen at least 18 years old by election day and must not be serving a sentence in jail or prison, according to the City of Grand Rapids website.