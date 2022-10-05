HopCat & GR in running for ‘Best’ in beer categories

HopCat, located at 25 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, has been nominated for USA Today’s “10Best Beer Bars in America.” This is a Readers’ Choice Award and the winner will be determined by online voting, which ends Oct. 24. Anyone wishing to vote can do so here once per day until the contest ends.

A panel of beer experts made the nomination, which has included the downtown Grand Rapids HopCat every year since 2016 when the list was invented and it’s the only Grand Rapids bar selected for this year’s contest. The beer experts who selected this year’s top 20 Best Beer Bars in America include Dennis Malcolm Sharpton, What’s On Tap radio show host Gary Monterosso and Beer Kulture Co-Founder Latiesha Cook.

“We are extremely proud to once again have been nominated among the Best Beer Bars in America,” said Ned Lidvall, HopCat CEO.

While its emphasis is on local(ish) craft beer, HopCat offers cocktails and even craft food made from scratch. HopCat’s seven current locations in Michigan, including one located at 2183 E. Beltline in Grand Rapids Twp., have helped solidify the establishment’s place as a leader among restaurants that specialize in craft beer.

“Craft beer is at the heart of everything we do, and having been nominated for the past several years straight is really a testimony to our commitment in being not just knowledgeable about beer, but passionate about it,” said Lidvall.

The city of Grand Rapids is nominated for Best Beer City in another one of USA Today’s “10Best for 2022” categories and is the only Michigan community to make the list. As of Wednesday, Oct. 5, HopCat was in 4th place. Grand Rapids ranked No. 1 out of 20. Cast your vote for Grand Rapids here.