Holiday on Ice?

Seem a little early for ice skating? Don’t let that sunny weather fool you. Old Man Winter and Jack Frost tend to team up and usually arrive in West Michigan by Thanksgiving weekend.

With that in mind, the City of Grand Rapids has announced the ice annual skating season will begin at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW, at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and continue “weather permitting” through February 26.

“We’re excited to bring this treasured winter pastime back to the heart of Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle,” David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director said. “After limited capacity in 2020 during COVID-19 and a relocated skating operation due to construction in 2021, we’re ready to be back in full force this winter at the newly renovated space.”

Skaters can walk-up to skate or reserve skate times online. Reservations for the first two weeks of the season open on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Reservations are free and skaters pay upon arrival. One person can reserve a skate time for up to six household members.

Additional dates will become available up to two weeks in advance starting November 26.

Admission to the ice rink is $2 for those 17 years of age and younger and $4 for adults. Skate rental is included with admission. Skaters with reservations should arrive within the first 10 minutes of their start time for a better chance that their skate size will be available upon arrival.

The rink will host events throughout the winter season, including the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit the Ice Rink Facebook Page to keep up with changes hours of operation, which can be affected by events or weather conditions.