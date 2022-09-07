    Grand Rapids Symphony tickets now available 

    By
    -
    7
    Violinist, Sarah Change

    Grand Rapids Symphony courtesy photo

    The season opener on Sept. 16 features Beethoven’s 5th  Symphony with guest musician Sarah Chang on the violin. Marcelo Lehninger will lead the Grand Rapids Symphony. Alexander Miller’s piece, “Immortal Beloved,” an homage to Beethoven’s mysterious handwritten letter to an unnamed secret companion, will be performed. The evening also features Violin Concerto No. 1 by German composer, Max Bruch. The Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus director is Pearl Shangkuan.

    Other highlights of the season include: 

    Oct. 7-8 | Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra 

    Oct. 21-22 | Timothy McAllister: The Saxophone Virtuoso 

    Nov. 4-5 | Organ Symphony and Cameron Carpenter

    Jan. 6-7, 2023 | Night on Bald Mountain and Andrei Ioniță 

    Feb. 3-4, 2023 | Rachmaninoff 3 and Sergei Babayan 

    March 10-11, 2023 | Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé 

    March 24-25, 2023 | Mozart’s Requiem and Joyce Yang

    April 28-29, 2023 | Dvořák 7 and Sitar Concerto

    May 19-20, 2023 | Mahler’s Titan

     

    The Pianists:

    Oct 2, 2022 | The Pianists with Natasha Paremski

    Mar 5, 2023 | The Pianists with Andrew von Oeyen

     

    Pops, sponsored by Fox Motors, will include the following line-up:  

    Sept. 30-Oct 1, 2022 | Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown

    Nov. 18-20, 2022 | The Polar Express™ In Concert

    Dec. 1-4, 2022 | University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops

    Jan. 20-21, 2023 | Pops Knockouts with Caroline Campbell

    March 3-4, 2023 | Cirque Musica: Gershwin’s Rhapsody

    April 21-22, 2023 | Prohibition: The Rise of the Jazz Age

     

    Symphony Specials: 

    Dec. 22 | Sandi Patty: Christmas Blessings

    Jan. 27-28, 2023 | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 in Concert

    Jan. 28-29, 2023 | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert

    April 1, 2023 | Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago

     

    Symphony Specials, The Pianists Pops and the Richard and Helen DeVos Classical Series take place at Devos Performance Hall. 

    The following performances will take place at the St. Cecilia Music Center: The 2022-23 Chamber Series kicks off Sept. 23, with Mozart’s Symphony No. 25; Feb. 24, 2025 Beethoven’s First Symphony will be performed and on April 14, Haydn’s “London” takes the stage.  All Chamber Series performances start at 8 p.m.

    Coffee Classics begins Sept. 23, with Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, followed by Beethoven’s First Symphony on Feb. 24, 2023. On April 14, 2023, Haydn’s London will be performed. All Coffee Classics begin at 10 a.m.

    All of the above musical events can be purchased by phone (616.454.9451 x4) in person at 300 Ottawa NW, Suite 100 or online.

