Grand Rapids Symphony tickets now available 

The season opener on Sept. 16 features Beethoven’s 5th Symphony with guest musician Sarah Chang on the violin. Marcelo Lehninger will lead the Grand Rapids Symphony. Alexander Miller’s piece, “Immortal Beloved,” an homage to Beethoven’s mysterious handwritten letter to an unnamed secret companion, will be performed. The evening also features Violin Concerto No. 1 by German composer, Max Bruch. The Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus director is Pearl Shangkuan.

Other highlights of the season include:

Oct. 7-8 | Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra

Oct. 21-22 | Timothy McAllister: The Saxophone Virtuoso

Nov. 4-5 | Organ Symphony and Cameron Carpenter

Jan. 6-7, 2023 | Night on Bald Mountain and Andrei Ioniță

Feb. 3-4, 2023 | Rachmaninoff 3 and Sergei Babayan

March 10-11, 2023 | Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé

March 24-25, 2023 | Mozart’s Requiem and Joyce Yang

April 28-29, 2023 | Dvořák 7 and Sitar Concerto

May 19-20, 2023 | Mahler’s Titan

The Pianists:

Oct 2, 2022 | The Pianists with Natasha Paremski

Mar 5, 2023 | The Pianists with Andrew von Oeyen

Pops, sponsored by Fox Motors, will include the following line-up:

Sept. 30-Oct 1, 2022 | Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown

Nov. 18-20, 2022 | The Polar Express™ In Concert

Dec. 1-4, 2022 | University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops

Jan. 20-21, 2023 | Pops Knockouts with Caroline Campbell

March 3-4, 2023 | Cirque Musica: Gershwin’s Rhapsody

April 21-22, 2023 | Prohibition: The Rise of the Jazz Age

Symphony Specials:

Dec. 22 | Sandi Patty: Christmas Blessings

Jan. 27-28, 2023 | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 in Concert

Jan. 28-29, 2023 | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert

April 1, 2023 | Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago

Symphony Specials, The Pianists Pops and the Richard and Helen DeVos Classical Series take place at Devos Performance Hall.

The following performances will take place at the St. Cecilia Music Center: The 2022-23 Chamber Series kicks off Sept. 23, with Mozart’s Symphony No. 25; Feb. 24, 2025 Beethoven’s First Symphony will be performed and on April 14, Haydn’s “London” takes the stage. All Chamber Series performances start at 8 p.m.

Coffee Classics begins Sept. 23, with Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, followed by Beethoven’s First Symphony on Feb. 24, 2023. On April 14, 2023, Haydn’s London will be performed. All Coffee Classics begin at 10 a.m.

All of the above musical events can be purchased by phone (616.454.9451 x4) in person at 300 Ottawa NW, Suite 100 or online.