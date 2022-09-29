Symphony, vocalists to perform Motown favorites

Experience the magic of Motown this weekend with the Grand Rapids Symphony and special guests as they perform chart-topping recognizable hits from the 1960’s.

Songs by legendary artists like Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder and more will be performed by featured vocalists Shayna Steele, Chester Gregory and Michael Lynche, with GSO’s Bob Bernhardt conducting.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Superstition,” “My Girl,” “Endless Love” and “Signed Sealed Delivered” are among the musical numbers that audience members will be treated to throughout the night.

Performances take place Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. each night. Buy tickets here.