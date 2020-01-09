Get on your bikes and ride!

If you’re the type of person who enjoys working furiously and getting nowhere, there’s a new spot in town you might want to check out.

A new indoor cycling studio situated on the Medical Mile is opening its doors for a sneak peek tomorrow.

Featuring state-of-the-art light and sound equipment and 40 Schwinn AC Power indoor bikes, Lunar Cycle offers fitness opportunities for everyone regardless of their training levels.

“We are excited to have created a place where people in any phase of their fitness journey feel welcome and motivated to continue on their path, and we can’t wait for Grand Rapids to love the infectious formats as much as we do,” said Sara Grey, co-owner of Lunar Cycle.

Lunar Cycle will have an open house from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 10. Visitors can tour the space, meet instructors, and see some class and bike set-up demonstrations.

“There’s a class type for everyone,” said co-owner Shelby Reno. “We offer a range of formats — interval, beat-driven, distance/racing and beginner — and times. Indoor cycling is addictive because it offers a unique blend of cardio and high intensity interval training in a completely low impact format.”

Classes range in length of time and skill level. The standard class length is 45 minutes, but 30-minute beginner classes and 75-minute endurance classes also are offered. Lunar Cycle will open with nine Schwinn-Certified instructors.

Also available are tech consoles where other riding apps and heart rate monitors can integrate, as well as three changing rooms.

The company in November signed a lease to operate at 601 Michigan, which is owned by Third Coast Development.

“We are excited to offer this lifestyle product to the growing residential base we’re creating with our properties along the corridor,” said David Levitt, partner, Third Coast Development.

Lunar Cycle Co-owner Shelby Reno. Photo via Facebook.com