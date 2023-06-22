To celebrate National Detroit-Style Pizza Day a Kentwood restaurant will be giving away free pizza for a year to the first 77 people in line on Friday, June 23.

Why 77?

Buddy’s Pizza, located at 4061 28th St. SE, is celebrating its 77th anniversary! The full service restaurant will open its doors at 11 a.m. the day of the promotion and donate $1 from every pizza sold at all 22 of its locations to The Salvation Army.

When people think of Detroit-style people its signature non conforming shape comes to mind. but the other thing that makes Detroit-style pizza unique is the way the ingredients are put on the dough, said a spokesperson for the company who explained:

“Buddy’s Fresh dough is hand-stretched to fit the square pan. It’s then layered with pepperoni, so the flavor is baked directly in the crust. The crumbled Wisconsin Brick Cheese is spread edge to edge to achieve a caramelized crust. The pizza is then finished with three stripes of tomato sauce for the perfect sauce/cheese ratio.”

Buddy’s sparked a revolution in the pizza universe when it opened the doors of its original pizzeria in1946 at the corner of Six Mile and Conant in Metro Detroit. To read more about the history of Buddy’s Detroit-style pizza, click here.