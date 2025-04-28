Free event aims to help families rethink screen time

In an age where technology is woven into the fabric of daily life, parents are facing an increasing challenge when it comes to managing their children’s screen time. A recent study reveals that one in four 8-year-olds already owns a cellphone, and by high school, over 95% of teens are online “almost constantly.” As smartphones, social media, and digital entertainment dominate young lives, how can parents foster resilience, independence, and healthy relationships with technology?

On Tuesday, April 29, Grand Rapids will host a powerful, free community event designed to address these pressing concerns. Titled The Anxious Generation: Rethinking Screen Time for A Healthier Future, the evening promises to offer practical insights and engaging conversation. Katherine Johnson Martinko, a national speaker and the author of Childhood Unplugged, will lead the discussion, providing valuable strategies for families seeking to navigate the complexities of screen time in today’s tech-driven world.

Attendees can expect a thought-provoking presentation followed by interactive breakout sessions. Whether you’re managing a toddler’s first screen experience or guiding a teen through the pressures of social media, the event is designed to offer support at every stage of parenting. Participants will have the chance to share experiences and gain advice from others in the community.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the DeVos Center for Arts and Worship, located at 2300 Plymouth Ave SE in Grand Rapids. Though the event is free, tickets are required and available through April 28, or until the event reaches capacity. While childcare is not provided, the evening offers a welcoming space for parents to discuss their concerns and learn how to set healthy boundaries with technology.

This important event is made possible through a collaborative effort between the DeVos Family Foundation, Grand Rapids Christian Schools, Journey Academy, Living Stones Academy, The Potter’s House, and West Michigan Aviation Academy. These local organizations recognize the significance of supporting families in today’s digital landscape and are committed to helping create a healthier future for the next generation.

As screens continue to shape the lives of young people, the Childhood Unplugged event presents an opportunity for parents to rethink their approach and take steps toward fostering more balanced, mindful relationships with technology. Don’t miss this opportunity to join the conversation and make a positive impact on your family’s future.

To reserve your seat, register here before tickets run out!