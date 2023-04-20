April 4 (aka 420) is a special day for people who partake in marijuana. There are many myths and legends about why that is, but the most logical explanation can be traced back to some kids in Marin County, California in 1971 who used to meet at 4:20 p.m. each day to indulge in a bit of “Mary Jane.” Little did they know that 52 years later, their tradition would spread far and wide and come to be celebrated around the country. So without further ado, here are four ways to enjoy 420 in the 616:

Tickle your funny bone at Pharmhouse Wellness, 638 Stocking Ave. NW:

Grand Rapids’ first and only locally owned dispensary and grow operation has gathered local talent for a free 4/20 comedy show and is inviting everyone to “Come on down to the Pharm!” There will be games, snacks and deals! Must be 21 plus. Or 18 with a valid Med card. Pharmhouse is located at 831 Wealthy St SW. in Grand Rapids. The two-hour event starts now and goes until 5 p.m. Binge eat some munchies at Blue Dog Tavern, 638 Stocking Ave. NW:

There is no better way to satisfy the 420 munchies than with a crowd of like minded enthusiasts at the Blue Dog Tavern’s annual 420 Party, where there will be munchie and drink specials all day long. Special items on the menu this year include Monte Cristo, Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese (pictured), Deep Fried Pizza Rolls, Glizzy Burrito, 420 Rice Crispy Treats. Dispensary “swag” arrives at 6 p.m.

Take a long strange trip to Tip Top Deluxe, 760 Butterworth St. SW:

The five-piece American rock band, Desmond Jones, returns to Tip Top Deluxe for the 70th time. In honor of the 420 holiday they will perform one Grateful Dead set and one set of original music. This show is for ages 21 and up. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here . Take in some pinball & more music at Pyramid Scheme, 68 Commerce Ave. SW: Bands Cosmic Knot and Pocket Watch will be on stage at Pyramid Scheme, t he all-ages venue that boasts 24 Pinball Machines, located at 68 Commerce Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 and runs until 11:40 p.m.

Tickets are $10-12 and can be purchased here .