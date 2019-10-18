Fork Fest celebrates West Michigan’s bounty

Nearly 40 local vendors will be on hand at a showcase of the region’s best food and drinks next week.

Local First will host its ninth-annual celebration of the local food economy — Fork Fest — from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

The event is at Romence Gardens & Greenhouses, 265 Lakeside Drive NE in Grand Rapids.

Local First invites attendees to sample tasty morsels from 36 of West Michigan’s “finest restaurants, farms, grocers, bakeries and more.”

All food samples and one drink ticket are included with admission. A cash bar will be available.

Local artisans also will be on hand giving live workshops and demos on everything from figure drawing to food collaging and floral arrangements.

Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door and $15 for children ages 11-15. Kids 10 and under get in free.

A full list of vendors and more information is available online.

Photo via Facebook.com