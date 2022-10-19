Disc golf tourney to benefit pantry

Community disc golfers of all skill levels are invited to bring a partner for a best-shot doubles tournament at Kentwood’s Old Farm Park, 2350 Embro Drive SE.

This popular event, now in its fourth year, gives local disc golfers a chance to continue playing through the fall months while also helping stock Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry.

The demand for Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry has steadily increased over the years and the current need for donations is high. The pantry has locations at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE, and the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch, 4950 Breton Ave. SE, along with several other donation bins located throughout the City’s campus.

“It’s on Sat Nov. 12 at Old Farm Park, 10 a.m., one of two big tournaments we have; Fall Fling in November and Freeze Fest, Feb. 18.,” said Shelby Henshaw, Recreation Program Coordinator with the City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation.

The City of Kentwood operates two Disc Golf courses, the one at Old Farm Park and another at Jaycee Park, which is currently undergoing construction, Henshaw said. “It gets local disc golfers into our parks. We partner with Shea Abbgy over at Great Lakes Disc.”

The event lasts three to four hours. There will be a food truck on site offering authentic (Mexican) tacos burritos and quesadillas from El Jalapeño.

“The pantry was started in 2017 as a community service project. It has two locations. Kentwood Activity Center on 48th St. and Kentwood Library off of Breton. Anyone 18 and over can come in and get what they need, no questions asked,” Henshaw said.

“Last year we had 45 teams. It’s a friendly tournament, not too competitive, play disc golf and good way to help the community. This is our fourth year that we’ve done these tournaments. Typically we have people who bring actual canned goods, which helps stock the pantry. You can donate money, but most people do the actual canned food.

“It’s always hit or miss with the weather. It’s an all year round sport,” Henshaw added.

Players will meet at 9:45 a.m. and the first round of the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 per player/$50 per team.

On-site registration will begin at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged online at kentwood.us/FallFlingDiscGolf or call 616-656-5270

More information about the pantry, including hours and a suggested list of donations, is available at kentwood.us/LittleFreePantry