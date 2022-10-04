Pulaski Days celebration now underway

Grand Rapids area Polish Halls are once again opening their doors to the entire community with the annual Pulaski Days celebration, now in its 50th year.

Pulaski Days is named ​​for General Casimir Pulaski, a Polish immigrant who became an American Revolutionary War hero. Known for his bravery, he is also credited as the father of the US Cavalry.

The weeklong celebration of all things Polish began as a way to support the local social clubs by sharing Polish culture with everyone in the Grand Rapids region.

The event began this year on Oct. 2 with a flag raising ceremony and will run throughout the week, featuring activities such as kielbasa and pierogi eating contests, a kapusta cook-off, a parade and lots of live music. From pop to polka, the Polish halls throughout the city will be bustling with activities for all ages.

There are a plethora of Polish Halls all over the city with a bevy of live bands performing every single night this week.

A few of the highlights include:

The Pulaski Days Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8 starts at 11 a.m. at John Ball Park and ends at the intersection of Fulton and Seward.

The kielbasa eating contest is Wednesday Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 p.m. at St. Isidore / Diamond Ave. Hall, The cost is $20 per team.

On the final day, Oct. 9, a Polka Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Download the entire Pulaski Days schedule here.