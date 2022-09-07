Annual Eastown event is back on the bricks 

Artists, food trucks, live music, beer, cider…the Eastown Streetfair has a lot to offer this year. The annual outdoor festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 10 on the cobblestone of Wealthy Street, a veritable pop up festival for all ages. Organizers are expecting their biggest crowd since 2016 at the yearly celebration of the arts and the funky Eastown neighborhood in general.

All along Wealt hy Street between Giddings Avenue and Lake Drive, a sea of tents and vendor booths will take over the road. Foodstuffs, handcrafted items and, of course, music are the main attractions.

The Billy’s Lounge musical guest lineup includes performances by The Mel V Collective, Redbelly, Ernie Clark & the Magnificent Bastards, The Junky Swinger, Bond Girl, CAMARAM (Formally Jude Lolley & The Flux) and Common Molly. The music starts at 1 p.m.

The Mulligan’s Pub mix of musical guests includes Grave Next Door, DankTooth, Bog Wizard, Sid & The Plastics, Mooch Globe, Hillbilly Nightmare and Slumlord Radio. An “after party” beginning at 9 p.m. will feature No Skull, Laddermatch and end with Hiragana.

Elsewhere at the festival a third stage will feature Abner, Birdie Country, PotatoeBabies, Cole Hansen and Low Phase.

The event opens at 9 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m. for one day only, with a beer tent for those age 21 and over open until 10 p.m. Beverages will be provided by Short’s Brewing Company, Startcut Ciders and Imperial Beverage. Some of the libations available include Local’s Light, Huma Lupa Licious, Soft Parade, Pulsar Dry Cider and Thirst Mutilator. Harmony Brewing Company, back for its tenth year, is one of the presenting sponsors of the event.

Hosted by the Eastown Community Association and Eastown Business Association, this 49th Annual Eastown Streetfair is a free community event that is fun for the whole family (except for Fido– organizers are asking that people leave their pets at home).

For more information, visit the Eastown Community Association website.