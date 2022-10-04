Annual chef competition to honor Dr. Khan Nedd

West Michigan chefs and restaurants are coming together October 12 to benefit seniors in the community and to honor community leader and philanthropist Dr. Khan Nedd.

The annual Chef’s Specialty event, now in its eighth year, will raise funds to support Meals on Wheels, Senior Pantry and Senior Dining Site and – at the same time – honor one of the region’s foremost advocates of healthcare diversity.

“We want to raise money not only for our seniors but for the families that need assistance caring for their loved ones,” said Lydia Vanderhill, Annual Fund Manager for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan. “Through each ticket sale, donor contribution, and word passed along about Chef’s Specialty, we are able to raise the funds needed to continue investing in our marginalized seniors,” Vanderhill said.

Dr. Khan Nedd is an internal medicine physician, researcher and entrepreneur who has spearheaded efforts locally to combat healthcare disparities. He co-founded the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and Key Green Solutions, a sustainability management software solution company. As the CEO of Answer Health, a West Michigan Clinical integrated network, Nedd oversees independent physicians committed to providing quality, cost-effective care to the residents of West Michigan who need it most.

“I am happy to see the community coming together to honor Dr. Khan Nedd for the strides he has taken in the fight for senior nutrition and care,” said Nicole Rodammer, Director of Development for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan.

This year’s event will sit-down dinner, open bar, networking and real-time voting for the best chef recipe. Each chef participant will be featured in a take-home booklet of recipes submitted by chefs from 15 West Michigan restaurants.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan provides nutritious home-delivered meals for seniors within Kent and Allegan counties, aimed at allowing seniors to maintain independence. Last year alone, the program helped 3,217 older adults by providing 607,543 meals.

“Our program wraps around seniors so that we ensure they are nourished and have the ability to stay in their homes,” said President and CEO of MOWWM, Lisa Wideman. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our community, community leaders and events like Chef’s Specialty.”

The Chef’s Specialty event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Frederik Meijer Gardens, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $75 / $100 and are available for purchase from this website.

All proceeds will go directly to MOWWM programs.