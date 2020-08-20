Amway River Bank Run goes virtual for 2020

After initially being postponed to October, the 2020 Amway River Bank Run now will be held virtually.

Following talks with health professionals, organizers decided to transition its annual in-person race to a virtual race because of the social distance requirement needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Runners can sign-up for the virtual race here.

The in-person race originally was scheduled for May.

Organizers are inviting all 5K, 10K and 25K race participants who have submitted their race times at amwayriverbankrun.com to a celebratory drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Millennium Park, 1415 Maynard Ave. SW, Walker.

“We fully acknowledge the inconvenience that our initial delay from May to October and now the cancellation of the in-person event has caused, but we have been working tirelessly to ensure that the Amway River Bank Run can happen in some way, so we felt the virtual format was best,” said Russ Hines, owner, River Bank Events and Media and owner of the run. “COVID-19 has forced us to rethink how we celebrate our runners’ accomplishments. We feel that the Millennium Park event will honor the tradition of the Amway River Bank Run.”

Runners will receive a 2020 Amway River Bank Run participant shirt, finisher’s medal and other race items. There will be opportunities for participants to have their photo taken with a special Amway River Bank Run backdrop while remaining in their vehicle.

“If there is one thing we learned in the first 40 years, it’s that runners are dedicated to their sport and they show up in sun, rain, sleet and snow,” said Scott Stenstrom, marketing and communications director at Fifth Third Bank. “I hope the spirit of this tradition will encourage them to complete their event virtually and join us at the drive-thru celebration.”