Aldean takes on Van Andel Arena

Country Music tour-de-force, Jason Aldean, is coming to Van Andel Arena on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour this coming Saturday, Oct. 8.

Known for rocking country anthems and drinking songs (he’s a big fan of bourbon and even founded his own label, Wolf Moon), with seven platinum albums under his belt buckle, Aldean has had the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s country chart.

Heartland anthems are at the core of his success and his heartfelt lyrics are a reflection of the pride Aldean holds for his small(er) town roots. The 45-year-old from Macon, Georgia was Academy of Country Music’s Artist of the Decade (2010-2020), with five Grammy Award nominations throughout his career (two for Best Country Album). Aldean has also secured 27 number one singles, his latest being “Trouble With A Heartbreak.” His previous, “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood earned the ACM “Single of the Year” and iHeart “Country Song of the Year,” along with a Grammy nomination.

The sole Country musician to ever top the all-genre Billboard 200 four times, with 15 billion streams and more than 18 million albums sold, he’s released ten albums and 40 singles in total since his debut in 2005.

Saturday’s show at Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W, in downtown Grand Rapids, starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

If you can’t make it to the show, catch Aldean at the 56th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC or stream beginning Nov. 10 on Hulu.