Air show set for skies over Muskegon

An air show that boasts dazzling aerial performances and a “JetCar” that will race down the runway at speeds of nearly 400 mph is scheduled for July 7-9 in Muskegon.

The Yankee Air Museum, in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, F3 Airport, have announced Wings Over Muskegon. Attractions include: A U.S. Air Force A10 Thunderbolt II demonstration; a P51 Mustang Heritage Flight;11-time U.S. National Aerobatic champion, Rob Holland; a Soviet- MiG-17 flown by Randy Ball; formation flying by The Hooligans– five T-34 Mentors flown by Midwest pilots, including Muskegon resident John Workman.

Ed Hamill, a retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, will join the dynamic lineup of performers, delighting spectators with aerial displays in a PItts S2-C bi-plane (presented by Little River Casino Resort) that highlights his partnership with Folds of Honor, a charity that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

Since its inception, the Folds of Honor charity has provided over 44,000 scholarships worth more than $220 million. Lt Col Dan Rooney, a fighter pilot in the USAFR and PGA Professional founded Folds of Honor in 2007 in conjunction with the American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven.

“American Dunes represents a collaboration of countless like minded patriots who want this golf course to forever stand as a tribute to the birthplace of Folds of Honor, a safe haven for veterans who find rehabilitation through the recreation of the game, and a backdrop to celebrate our country and those who fought for its freedom,” said Rooney.

In addition to thrilling air performances, a custom-built, 10,000-horsepower Smoke-N-Thunder JetCar will race down the runway at speeds of nearly 400 mph. The JetCar will be piloted by Bill Braack, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. The vehicle is powered by a Westinghouse J34-48 jet engine that was originally used in the T-2A Buckeye, a U.S. Navy’s training jet.

Wings Over Muskegon is a family-friendly event. Children ages 15 and younger receive free general admission. Options for reserved seating that includes VIP parking are also available as are a variety of refreshing beverages (including adult selections) and food choices that vary from grilled luncheon meals to an all-day high-end menu.

All tickets to the Air Show must be purchased online (including parking) and are available at wingsovermuskegon.com. Ticket prices will increase as preset ticket thresholds are hit. Proceeds will support the non-profit Yankee Air Museum and its flyable aircraft.

Air Adventures on offer

The Yankee Air Museum, producer of Wings Over Muskegon, will offer Air Adventures on three of the Museum’s historic aircraft: the B25, C47 and the Huey Helicopter. The rides will begin on July 7 and will continue throughout the air show weekend. Those rides can be scheduled now here.