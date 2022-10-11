A new flavor of pizza

East Grand Rapids is home to a new Mediterranean style pizza – a flavor the townspeople have not yet tasted.

“We are so excited to bring a new taste to the (East Grand Rapids) community”, said owner Guney Tosun. “There is nothing like bringing people together with the taste of food and the response we have gotten has been incredible. We are so happy to be here and can’t wait to grow with Grand Rapids.”

Pera Pizzaria, located 2224 Wealthy St SE, occupies the former address of Rose’s Express, an offshoot of Rose’s on Reed’s Lake, a Gilmore Collection restaurant that’s gone in and out of business over the past several years. The cozy space is the perfect place for a new pizza restaurant given its ready-to-use large brick wood oven, one of the few pizza ovens of its type in the city.

The new pizza restaurant is named “Pera,” after a district of Istanbul, Turkey from which head chef Ali Tosun and his family hail. Ali Tosun is no stranger to preparing delicious authentic cuisine from his homeland. He was head chef of Zeytin Turkish restaurant in Ada for 20 years.

Pera Pizzaria features several different pizzas, shish salads and a surprising pizza made with Nutella.

Pera Pizzeria is open Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.