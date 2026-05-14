9 Things to Do This Weekend in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is heading into one of its biggest weekends of the spring season. From the grand opening celebrations surrounding the new Acrisure Amphitheater to opera performances, neighborhood festivals, playoff hockey, live music, food events, and independent film premieres, the city is packed with ways to spend the weekend. Whether you’re looking for a laid-back morning, a major downtown event, or a night out centered around music and culture, here are nine standout things to do this weekend, starting tonight—

Thursday, May 14

‘The Lost Dog’— Short film screening

Bamboo Gallery, 2 W Fulton St., Grand Rapids

Thu, May 14 | 6:30 p.m.

$10 at the door

Film lovers, creatives, independent arts supporters, local culture enthusiasts.

Grand Rapids’ independent arts scene steps into the spotlight this weekend with a screening of The Lost Dog at Bamboo Gallery. Guests will watch the debut of the short film, followed by a behind-the-scenes feature and a live Q&A session with the cast and crew, offering insight into the creative process behind the project. A reception rounds out the evening, making a night to remember.

Friday, May 15

Studio Park pre-party at the Piazza

Studio Park launches its new seasonal Pre-Party series this weekend, transforming the Piazza into a relaxed downtown gathering space ahead of one of the city’s biggest entertainment moments: Lionel Richie’s opening-night performance at the new Acrisure Amphitheater. Designed to make downtown concert nights more social and walkable, the pre-party atmosphere combines music, yard games, drinks, and outdoor lounging in the heart of the city. The concept is simple but effective— park downtown, settle in with friends, grab food or cocktails, and head to the concert when it’s time. With the series expected to continue throughout the summer on major concert weekends, this opening installment sets the tone for a lively new downtown tradition.

Studio Park Piazza, 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Fri–Sat, May 15–16 | Various show nights

Free entry; food and drinks available for purchase

Event details: Studio Park Events

‘Madama Butterfly’— Presented by Opera Grand Rapids

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Fri–Sat, May 15–16 | 7:30 p.m.

Through Opera Grand Rapids and venue ticketing outlets

Who it’s for: Opera fans, performing arts audiences, date nights, classical music lovers

Opera Grand Rapids closes its season with a fresh staging of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, bringing one of opera’s most enduring works to DeVos Performance Hall for two evenings of large-scale performance. While rooted in the emotional power and sweeping music audiences expect from the classic production, this reimagined version introduces a refreshed artistic perspective designed to make the story feel new and fresh.

Saturday, May 16

Acrisure Amphitheater Community Celebration

Acrisure Amphitheater, Downtown Grand Rapids

Sat, May 16 | 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Free, but ticket reservation encouraged at the Ticketmaster Reservation Page

More info: Official Community Celebration Page

One of the biggest weekends in downtown Grand Rapids this year arrives Saturday with the Acrisure Amphitheater Community Celebration, a free all-day event officially welcoming the city’s highly anticipated new venue. Running from late morning into the evening, the celebration is designed as a large-scale public open house featuring live music, self-guided tours of the amphitheater, local food trucks, and a major drone show presented by Meijer at dusk around 9:30 p.m.

Food trucks scheduled to participate include Pressed in Time, El Caribe, Two Bones BBQ, Patty Matters, Ohana Hawaiian Ice, and Furniture City Creamery, creating a festival atmosphere throughout the day. Sponsored by Grand Valley State University, the event highlights the amphitheater’s role as a future centerpiece of downtown entertainment and riverfront activity. While admission is free, organizers encourage guests to reserve tickets ahead of time through Ticketmaster due to strong demand.

Please note: Acrisure Amphitheater has a No Bag policy, permitting no bags, backpacks or purses, other than those required for medical or parenting needs, into the venue. Small clutches no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ x 2″ will be permitted.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is inviting concertgoers to make the most of their night downtown and Park It at the Market, an easy and convenient way to enjoy dinner, drinks, and experiences before heading to the AcrisureAmphitheater.

Creston Pancake Breakfast

Spencer Street NE, Creston Neighborhood

Sat, May 16 | 9 a.m. – Noon

Tickets: Not required

Who it’s for: Families, neighborhood residents, community-focused visitors.

For more info, visit: Creston Neighborhood Organization

A beloved north-side tradition returns Saturday morning as the Creston Pancake Breakfast transforms Spencer Street NE into a lively neighborhood festival filled with food, activities, and community connection. Guests can enjoy free pancakes and coffee while exploring more than 20 community resource booths, interactive art projects, and children’s activities designed to make the event welcoming for all ages.

This year’s gathering also includes a preview of Georgie’s Farm Market, a nonprofit grocery initiative focused on improving access to fresh food within the neighborhood.

Blandford Nature Center Farm Spring Native Plant Sale

3145 Milo St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI.

Sat, May 16 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Additional event details: Blandford Nature Center Events

Gardeners looking to refresh their landscape before summer arrives can browse a wide selection of greenhouse-grown plants at this year’s Spring Native Plant Sale. Positioned as one of the final major opportunities of the season to fill in garden spaces before colder months return later in the year, the event focuses on native plants suited to local growing conditions.

Visitors can also access a current native plant list and cultural planning guide beginning May 7, making it easier to plan landscaping projects and select the right varieties for their spaces. Families are encouraged to attend as well, with children’s activities available for ages 3 and up. El Jalapeño Food Truck will also be onsite, adding to the casual community atmosphere.

Hockey: Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Chicago — Calder Cup Central Division Finals

Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

Sat, May 16 | 7 p.m.

$33–$45

GriffinsHockey.com



Playoff hockey returns to Van Andel Arena Saturday night as the Grand Rapids Griffins battle Chicago in the Calder Cup Central Division Finals. With postseason intensity filling the arena, the matchup promises one of the loudest and most energetic crowds of the spring season. Fans can also take advantage of the popular $2 hot dog and $2 beer specials available during all home playoff games. As the Griffins continue their push toward the Calder Cup, this game stands out as the weekend’s marquee sporting event.

Sunday, May 17

Barley, BBQ & Beats

GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids

Sun, May 17 | 5–9 p.m.

$65 advance / $75 at the door

Tickets available through the Barley, BBQ & Beats Event Page

Hospice of Michigan’s signature fundraiser returns to downtown Grand Rapids Sunday evening, blending barbecue, live music, and craft beverages into one high-energy culinary event. Barley, BBQ & Beats brings together regional pitmasters, distilleries, and musicians for a tasting experience designed to feel equal parts food festival and live entertainment showcase. Guests can sample barbecue and cocktails throughout the evening while enjoying performances from local artists inside GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Beyond the food and music, the event directly supports Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, with proceeds helping expand care services through a philanthropic matching partnership.

Opera—’La Bohème’ — Free Community Performance

Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids

Sun, May 17 | 3 p.m.

Free (RSVP requested)

RSVP & more event info: Opera Grand Rapids Events Page

West Michigan Opera Project rounds out the weekend programming with a free community presentation of La Bohème at Fountain Street Church. Designed as an intimate and accessible performances, the afternoon production offers audiences the chance to experience opera in a welcoming community setting, creating a broader entry point for audiences who may be exploring opera for the first time. Set within the historic architecture and acoustics of Fountain Street Church, the event closes the weekend’s arts programming on a more personal and community-centered note.