5 Exciting Things to do in West Michigan this weekend

Looking for something fun to do in Grand Rapids this weekend? Here are five events you won’t want to miss, starting tonight!

Gentex Street Performer Series

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Thursday, July 11, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Location: Downtown Holland, MI

Experience the sights and sounds of the Gentex Street Performer Series in Downtown Holland. This week, enjoy a hula hoop performance by Lori Lundell, also known as Madam Mandala. The event features over 25 different performing artists, including musicians, jugglers, and balloon twisters. The series runs every Thursday evening through August 15, with free admission and public parking available.

Third Thursday Shop & Stroll on SoDIV

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Thursday, July 18, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

5:30 PM – 8:00 PM Location: ArtRat Gallery, 46 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join the Third Thursday Shop & Stroll for a fun evening exploring Grand Rapids’ premier destination for art and vintage fashion. Led by Candice Smith of Tours Around Michigan, this free event features bargains, treats, and surprises at various locations. End the night with a special dinner at Rockwell Republic, featuring a prix fixe menu and discounts.

Great American Blueberry Eating Contest

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Location: Major League Pickleball Tournament, Grand Rapids, MI

Get ready for the first-ever Great American Blueberry Eating Contest at the Major League Pickleball tournament. Watch top-ranked professional eaters, including Patrick Bertoletti, who recently won Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest, compete to set a world record by consuming the most fresh blueberries in 8 minutes. This event is free and celebrates National Blueberry Month. The champion will walk away with an $8,000 prize.

Celebration of Life for Amillier Penn

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Location: Garage Bar & Grill, 819 Ottawa Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI

Attend the celebration of life for Amillier Penn, a 15-year-old tragically killed last month. The event at Garage Bar & Grill will feature remarks and prayers from Silent Observer, GRPD, the City of Grand Rapids, and Amillier’s family. Enjoy a free taco bar and support the Penn family through donations. This event aims to raise awareness about the unsolved crime and bring the community together.

Free Community Bookfair

Date: Sunday, July 14, 2024

Sunday, July 14, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Location: Center for Community Transformation, Grand Rapids, MI

Join Book.ish for a free community bookfair aimed at uplifting through representation and accessibility. Enjoy a multicultural bookstore experience, live performances, and a variety of local BIPOC vendors. Highlights include a live painting, a DJ, and a performance by Jordan Hamilton at 1:30 PM. Register for the free event on Eventbrite for a chance to win door prizes.

With a mix of thrilling competitions, cultural experiences, and community events, this weekend in Grand Rapids is packed with activities for everyone. Don’t miss out on these exciting events!